Femi Otedola Replies Alleged Son From Secondary School Girlfriend

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has reacted after a young boy on social media claimed to be his son from one of his past romantic relationships.

Naija News reports that Otedola had taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughters, Temi and DJ Cuppy, over their latest achievement.

DJ Cuppy and Temi were on the list of the most influential female Nigerians on Twitter, and their father took to his social media page to applaud them.

He wrote: “The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

Reacting to the post, a follower took to his comment section, claiming he is a product of Otedola’s secondary school affair.

While pleading with the billionaire to accept him, the boy said he was currently suffering and didn’t want to die.

He wrote: “Daddy I be your pikini that your girlfriend for secondary school that year na born me ooo . . Abeg come take me back suffer wan kill me here”

Responding to him, Femi stated that he never had any girlfriend while in secondary school, adding he was busy reading his books.

He wrote: “Me ke? I no get girlfriend for secondary school oh. Na book I dey read.”