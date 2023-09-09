DSS Arrests CBN Deputy Governor

Operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) have reportedly arrested and detained the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of Financial System Stability, Aisha Ahmad.

According to reports, the Apex bank deputy governor was arrested by security operatives over the fraudulent acquisition of shares in Polaris Bank, Titan Bank/Union Bank.

It was gathered that Aisha Ahmad is currently being interrogated and has made some revelations on how $300 million to complete the acquisition of Union Bank was raised by Titan Bank.

More to come…