Billionaire’s Wife, Elizabeth Jack-Rich Welcomes Newborn Baby

The wife of billionaire businessman Tein Jack, Elizabeth Jack Rich, has welcomed baby number three.

The former beauty queen, via her Instagram handle, announced the birth of the child with a photo of its tiny hand.

She said the child’s birth shows the importance of God in their lives.

“The angelic manifestation of your birth proves the essence of God in our lives, and the joy you brought into our lives knows no bounds. I am blessed you chose me,” she wrote.

Nollywood stars such as Eniola Badmus, Chidi Mokeme and Walter Anga were among those who congratulated her on the birth of the child.

Elizabeth Jack Rich Celebrates 4oth Birthday

Recall that Elizabeth Jack-Rich, some couple of months ago, turned forty and took to her social media to describe her new chapter as peaceful, an age of tranquillity, and positivity.

Elizabeth, via her Instagram page, reflected on her life’s journey, stating that it has been wonderful thus far, and she is grateful for the endless grace and protection.

She also expressed gratitude for her past experience, adding that she is intrigued and excited about a new journey into another decade as she prepares for life and all the positivity it has to offer.