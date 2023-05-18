Ooni Of Ife’s Adopted Daughter, Elizabeth Marks 40th Birthday

The adopted daughter of the Ooni of Ife and wife of billionaire businessman Tein Jack, Elizabeth Jack Rich has described her new chapter as an age of peace, tranquility, and positivity.

Elizabeth via her Instagram page reflected on her life’s journey, stating that it has been wonderful thus far and she is grateful for the endless grace and protection.

She also expressed gratitude for her past experience, adding that she is intrigued and excited about a new journey into another decade as she prepares for life and all the positivity it has to offer.

She wrote: “Today marks a new chapter of peace, tranquility, and positivity. It’s been a wonderful journey this far and I have Almighty God to thank for the endless grace and protection.

“Despite my young journey in life, I am immensely grateful for all the experiences way beyond my time that I have been privileged with and I pray this is only the beginning of more wisdom, knowledge, and a better understanding of life.

“I am intrigued and excited about my new journey into another decade as I prepare for life and all the positivity it has to offer. However, cheers to giving love, respect, loyalty, tranquility, and positivity only to those who give back. They say life starts at 40 but I beg to differ that life starts whenever you are ready. Happy Birthday Omo Nla”.