EFCC Recovers N19 Million, Properties From Nigerian Fraudster, Returns Them To American Victim

The Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said it has returned money in the sum of N19 million to an American woman who was scammed by a Nigerian.

According to the anti-graft agency, it recovered the money and other properties from a convicted fraudster, Aisosa Kelvin Ohue, who had paraded himself as Frederick Leonard, to defraud the unsuspecting victim, Cheryldene Cook.

Naija News understands that the convicted fraudster lured his victim into a love scam while pretending to be a famous Nollywood actor, Frederick Leonard.

He was, however, arrested and convicted some months ago.

The victim, Cheryldene Cook, reportedly flew in from the US within the week to receive the items recovered from the scammer, which include nineteen million naira, a three-bedroom semi-detached duplex at Ward 36A Amagba Community in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, a Lexus E350 saloon car, an iPhone 13 Pro Max and a Samsung A31 phone.

She was reportedly accompanied to the Commission’s office by her lawyer, Dr Mike Nwosu.

While receiving the items in Abuja from the Zonal Commander, ACE I Adebayo Adeniyi and the Head, Advanced Fee Fraud Section 1, ACE II Jimoh Rauf, Cook expressed her appreciation for the EFCC’s effort.

Naija News learnt that Justice C.E Nwecheonwu of the Federal Capital Territory High, Kuje, had in January ordered the forfeiture of the property after Orhue was convicted of a three-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence.

Count one of the charges read, “That you, Aiosa Kelvin Orhue (AKA Fredrick Leonard) sometime in 2021, at Abuja within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, by false pretence and with intent to defraud, obtained N104 million from Cheryldene Cook, that you are one Frederick Leonard who is in love with her and you made her believe that you are going to marry her which you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 1 (1)(a) and 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 respectively”.