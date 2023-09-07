Video: Were You Expecting Us To Gather Evidence For You In The Market? – Tribunal To Peter Obi, LP

A video showing the moment one of the 5-man panel of justices led by Haruna Tsammani accused the Labour Party (LP) of failing to provide credible evidence to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s election has surfaced.

Recall that the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja had on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Peter Obi of the LP challenging the victory of Tinubu at the polls.

Tsammani dismissed the petition for lacking in merit.

The court dismissed the petition after resolving all three grounds on which the case was built.

Tsammani held that the petitioners failed to prove the allegations that Tinubu was not qualified to contest the 25 presidential election.

He ruled that the $460,000 forfeiture order of a US court issued against Tinubu in relation to a drug trafficking case in 1993 did not amount to a criminal conviction that could have possibly led to his disqualification from running for the presidency.

In the viral video, one of the judges could be heard asking if the petitioner wanted the court to go to the market or the street to gather evidence for them.

She insisted that they were more focused on claiming that they won the election rather than providing evidence to back their claim.

The judge wondered if LP thought that they would be intimidated or persuaded by the threats on social media.

