PEPT: Tribunal Upheld Rule Of Law Over Emotions – Bamidele

Senate Majority Leader, Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele has said that the judiciary upheld the rule of law by affirming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

Bamidele, who was the star witness for Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the hearing of the two major petitions, said that the Tribunal put emotions aside when it confirmed Tinubu’s victory at the polls.

Speaking in a statement on Thursday, he appealed with the petitioners to accept the outcome of the tribunal and join hands with President Tinubu to deliver the “Renewed Hope Agenda” to Nigerians.

He insisted that politics is over and it is now time for governance.

According to him, “I commend the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, for upholding the rule of law over emotions.

“The verdict of the Justices has once again reaffirmed that Nigerians overwhelmingly voted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the February 25, presidential election.

“I also congratulate President Tinubu over the affirmation of his victory by the Tribunal. In the interest of our beloved country, I, therefore, urge the petitioners to join hands with Tinubu’s administration to deliver his “Renewed Hope Agenda” to Nigerians. Politics is over, it is now time for governance.”

The five-member tribunal chaired by Justice Haruna Tsammani on Wednesday upheld President Tinubu’s election.