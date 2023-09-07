Guru Maharaj Ji Reacts To Tinubu’s 100 Days In Office, Sends Important Message

The founder of One Love Family, Guru Maharaj Ji, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his 100 days in office and urged him to work toward easing the pains of fuel subsidy removal and making Nigeria better.

Naija News reports that Maharaj Ji, while speaking with journalists in Lagos on Thursday, also commended the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and appealed to him to provide employment opportunities to curb crime.

He implored Nigerians to be ready to contribute their quota in ensuring a successful government and making the country a better place.

He said, “All of us have a role to play in making this country a better place. We should stop killing one another for no reason.

“We should stop bribery and corruption at all levels. Let the government be more committed to establishing cocoa and textile industries to provide employment for Nigerians.

“With this, crime rate, miscreants and political thugs will drastically reduce in the society.”

Maharaj Ji urged the Federal Government to put more effort into turning around the situation in the country and funding to judiciary to avoid corruption.

He also appealed to the government to raise the minimum wage to N100,000, considering the devaluation of the Naira and removal of fuel subsidy.

He added, “Increasing the wages is not enough, we must also have a regular power supply, good transport system and our markets must be in good condition.

“The judicial system must also be well funded so there won’t be any corruption.”