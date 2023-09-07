DSS Reacts To Reported Shooting By Its Personnel At Garki Market In Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reacted to reports of a shooting on Thursday in the Garki market, Abuja which reportedly involved one of its officers.

Naija News gathered that some DSS operatives had come to make an arrest following a dispute that ensued between a client and a vendor when the situation escalated.

Based on a video of the incident currently making rounds on the internet, traders and other people in the market were seen scampering for safety after the loud sound of a gunshot was heard and an individual was said to have been affected.

Though the circumstances of what transpired remain unclear, the DSS said its attention has been drawn to the incident and an investigation has commenced.

DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya who released the statement vowed that details of the inquiries will be communicated to the public as soon as possible and if found guilty, standard disciplinary measures would be taken against its staff said to have been involved in the incident.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to an incident that occurred a few hours ago (today, 7/9/2023) between its staff and a mob at the Garki Market, Abuja. Information at the disposal of the Service was that its FCT Command responded to an SOS from their field operatives who allegedly came under a mob attack in the said market.

“Consequently, the Service has commenced an investigation into the matter. The public is assured that details of the inquiries will be communicated as soon as possible. The Service assures that it will not hesitate to mete out proper disciplinary measure(s) to its staff if found culpable or running foul of Standard Operating Procedures on dealing with a member of the public,” the statement reads.