You Can Not Ask Obi To File Case Against You Alongside Atiku – Tribunal Tackles Tinubu, APC

The Presidential Election Tribunal on Wednesday faulted the objection of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Peter Obi and the Labour Party.

One of the five-member panel of Justices, Abba Mohammed while reading the objection of the APC said the ruling party can not ask Obi to join his petition with the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Mohammed said a petitioner is not under any obligation to join a candidate who lost the election like himself in his petition.

He says a petitioner is only obligated to join the person and the political party who won the election and the commission who conducted the election as parties to his petition.

Naija News understands that Obi who came third in the presidential election held on the 25th of February, 2023 is challenging Tinubu’s victory.

While Atiku who came second in the electoral process is contending Tinubu’s victory also.