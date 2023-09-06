Video: PDP Governor Shuns Abure In Court While Exchanging Pleasantries With Other Chieftains

A mild drama played out in court as Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, ignored Labour Party (LP) National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Naija News reports that the tribunal will today, September 6, give the final judgement on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

A video online shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has arrived in court ahead of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) verdict in Abuja.

Bala Mohammed, and Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, were also seen in court as they exchanged pleasantries with other APC chieftains.

However, while Bala was greeting other APC chieftains, Abure waved at him but was ignored.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 polls.

However, the result was challenged in court by Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, who were both presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively in the election.

Apart from that, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) also challenged Tinubu’s victory.