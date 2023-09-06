Tribunal: Is It Transparent To Televise The Judgement But Not The Process? – Okon Of Lagos Queries PEPT

Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop Umoh, popularly known as Okon of Lagos, has queried the transparency of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) verdict.

He wondered if it was transparent to televise the PEPT judgment but not the process that led to the verdict.

Recall that disputes arose over the February 25 presidential poll, which saw President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) declared the election winner.

Five political parties, including the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), Action Peoples Party (APP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and the Action Alliance (AA), challenged the poll’s outcome.

They lodged separate petitions at the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, seeking to annul Tinubu’s victory.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal commenced its sitting with various judges presiding over the multiple petitions concerning the 2023 presidential election in a five-person panel of judges headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani.

Speaking on the ongoing trial, The 40-year-old entertainer wrote, “How “transparent” is it to Televise the PEPT judgement Live on National TV but not the process???

“May the odds be in the favor of NIGERIA and NIGERIANS.”