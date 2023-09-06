Shettima Arrives Presidential Election Tribunal [Video]

A video has captured the moment the convoy of Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Naija News reports that Shettima is representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is away in New Delhi, India, to attend the G20 Summit.

The vice president was hailed by supporters of the President, under the aegis of Niger Delta for Tinubu, who had stormed the Court of Appeal premises for the judgement of the tribunal.

Naija News reports that the tribunal is set to rule on the petitions challenging the declaration of President Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Tinubu, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the February 25 election.

However, the result was challenged in court by Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, who were both presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), respectively, in the election.

Watch the video below.