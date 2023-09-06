Presidential Tribunal Rejects Part Of Atiku’s Petition Against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced ruling on the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports Atiku is challenging the declaration of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Wednesday regarding the petition, Justice Moses Ugo highlighted gaps in Atiku’s petition.

According to the Judge, the petition is filled with nebulous and generic allegations, He says the petition also failed to specify particular polling units where the alleged malpractices took place.

Justice Ugo also identifieds non-joinder of necessary parties, such as Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State who was accused of malpractices during the election in his state.

At the mention of his name, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, put up a surprise look concerning “gun-toting thugs” who allegedly disrupted polling in Kogi State during the presidential election.

The Judge went further to call attention to paragraphs of Atiku’s petition that are “imprecise and vague”. He also said others “lack particulars”.