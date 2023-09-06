Photos From Venue Of Presidential Election Tribunal Emerge

Supporters of the three major presidential candidates in the 2023 presidential election converged in front of the Court of Appeal in Abuja to hear the judgment on the petitions filed against the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

Some of the supporters of President Tinubu were seen dressed in black Tshirt branded in the name of former Niger Delta, Asari Dokubo, while others were dressed in Red attire.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 polls.

However, the result was challenged in court by Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, who were both presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), respectively, in the election.

Apart from that, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) is also challenging Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.