Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 6th September 2023

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N915 and sell at N920 on Tuesday, 5th September 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

In preparation for the 2024 budget, the Budget Office of the Federation has commenced the training of personnel in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Naija News gathered that the budget office is training them on the use of the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System Budget Preparation Sub-System (GIFMIS/BPS).

The budget office disclosed that the training will enhance fiscal discipline and accountability in the management of public funds and aid quick preparation and submission of the 2024 budget to the National Assembly by October 2023.

This was announced on Monday by the Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze during the two-day training session for the South-West region in Lagos.

Akabueze who was represented by the Director, Revenue and Fiscal Policies of the Budget Office of the Federation, now Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, Hajiya Hapsatu Momoh said the training session underscores the Federal Government’s determination to enhance fiscal discipline and accountability in the management of public funds.