FG Trains MDAs On 2024 Budget Preparation

In preparation for the 2024 budget, the Budget Office of the Federation has commenced the training of personnel in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Naija News gathered that the budget office is training them on the use of the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System Budget Preparation Sub-System (GIFMIS/BPS).

The budget office disclosed that the training will enhance fiscal discipline and accountability in the management of public funds and aid quick preparation and submission of the 2024 budget to the National Assembly by October 2023.

This was announced on Monday by the Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze during the two-day training session for the South-West region in Lagos.

Akabueze who was represented by the Director, Revenue and Fiscal Policies of the Budget Office of the Federation, now Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, Hajiya Hapsatu Momoh said the training session underscores the Federal Government’s determination to enhance fiscal discipline and accountability in the management of public funds.

He stated, “The GIFMIS Budget Preparation Subsystem Training programme serves as a platform to equip us with the tools and knowledge required to facilitate our budgetary processes. This technology-driven system enhances our efficiency, minimizes bottlenecks, and enhances accountability.

“In the last four to five years we have been submitting the budget in good time.

“We hope to submit the 2024 budget by the end of October 2023.

“We are hoping that it works even though there is a new administration, we are still hoping that we meet up with that deadline so that the National Assembly will do their own and the budget is passed within the year.

“President Tinubu’s administration is firm in its commitment to fulfilling its promises to our citizens. Our focus therefore should remain steadfast on using the budget as a veritable tool for delivering the government’s commitment to all Nigerians.”