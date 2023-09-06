Justice Tsammani Reveals Constitutional Requirements For A Presidential Candidate To Contest

The head of the five-member bench, Haruna Tsammani on Wednesday revealed the constitutional requirements for qualification to run for the presidency.

Tsammani disclosed this during the ruling on the petitions filed against President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

Naija News understands that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi are challenging Tinubu’s victory.

Tsammani listed the qualifications as follows:

– The person must be a citizen of Nigeria by birth.

– The person must be 40 years old or above.

– The person must be a member of a political party.

– The person must be sponsored or nominated by that political party.

– The person must be educated to the level of a secondary school certificate or its equivalent.

Tsammani says the Nigerian constitution has established the qualifying and disqualifying factors, no court can create other qualifying or disqualifying factors.

He says the Supreme Court has followed this principle in all cases.