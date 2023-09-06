Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo Gives Deadline For Passport Backlogs Clearance

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has promised that all passport backlogs would be cleared within two weeks.

Naija News reports that Tunji-Ojo made this known while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, saying there is no excuse for passport delay in Nigeria.

The minister also revealed he is currently in talks with service providers and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to digitise and decentralise the fresh passport issuance and renewal process.

He added that having a green passport is a right of every Nigerian and not a privilege.

He said, “Clearing all backlogs shouldn’t take more than two weeks.

“After clearing these backlogs, no Nigerian should wait for more than two weeks.

“It’s a right and not a privilege, Nigerians want that right to be actually theirs, not by somebody offering you your right.”

Whoever Wants To Sabotage Us Will Be Shown The Way Out

Meanwhile, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has warned the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) personnel to take their job seriously or get fired.

Naija News reports that Tunji-Ojo issued the warning on Wednesday during an assessment tour of the National Headquarters of the NCoS in Abuja.

The minister spoke following a series of attacks on custodial centres across the country in the last few years, even as no solution has been found to the perennial problem of prison congestion.

He insisted that no act of sabotage would be allowed from any of them, and anyone who attempted it would be shown the way out.

Tunji-Ojo said he aims to implement the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Tinubu and would not allow anyone to sabotage his efforts.