Anglican Bishop Begs EFCC For Collaboration To Deal With Corruption In Church

The Bishop of Anglican Communion Diocese of Makurdi, Rt. Revd. Nathan Inyom, met with top officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, in an attempt to fight corruption in the Church and the nation.

Naija News understands that the Bishop led a delegation to visit the Makurdi Zonal Command of the anti-graft agency yesterday, where he lamented the issues of sharp practices in the church.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, Bishop Inyom was quoted to have expressed concern over the way and manner employed by some so-called men of God to oversee church resources.

The cleric highlighted the issue of corruption within the church and expressed the Anglican Communion’s commitment to working with the Commission to combat the problem.

He said, “We are here to interact with you, seeking ways of collaboration in terms of trying to understand the workings of the Commission better. How it can relate with the church, especially in terms of handling issues of sharp practices that result in malpractices and misappropriation.”

According to the cleric, the church itself is grappling with the menace of corruption within its fold.

“One of my greatest frustrations in ministry, as a minister of God, is that those whom we employ to assist us in overseeing resources end up defrauding the church, carting away huge sums of money meant for the development of the Church,” he added.

While noting that the Anglicans have the utmost respect for the pivotal role played by the commission in safeguarding the financial integrity of the nation, Bishop Nathan urged the EFCC to increase efforts in raising public awareness about the growing issue of economic and financial crimes.

In his remark, the Zonal Commander of ACE 1, Friday Ebelo, expressed gratitude to the Bishop for his visit.

He sought the advice and prayers of the clergy in order for the country to prevail over the plague of corruption, and economic and financial crimes.