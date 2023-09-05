Wike’s Ministry Ignores NLC’ Nationwide Strike

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Tuesday disregarded the two-day warning strike directive issued by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

Naija News understands that the Labour Union on Tuesday (today) commenced its warning strike, shutting down economic activities across the country.

There had been reports of banks, courtrooms, as well as civil servants observing the warning strike.

However, upon visiting the FCTA, it was observed that members of the ministry’s staff did not participate in the strike, as evidenced by the crowded employee parking lots.

Speaking to the whistler, a staff in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) department who declined to be mentioned said, “What’s our business with NLC, as you can see the offices are busy. Look around, there’s no space for cars to even park. Even the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Pulled out of the strike.”

Another worker, Florence, said employees cannot afford to be absent during the strike when their superiors are present in the office.

Several government ministries, departments, and agencies in Abuja were reported to operate during the nationwide strike called by the NLC.