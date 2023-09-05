NLC Insists On Continuing Strike Despite Presidential Tribunal Ruling Tomorrow

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday insisted on continuing the two-day warning strike, as Nigerians await the judgment of the Presidential Election Tribunal.

Naija News understands that the presidential tribunal is expected to rule on the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Obi and Atiku had filed the petition against the declaration of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the February, 25th, 2023 presidential election.

INEC had declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election.

The Labour union on Tuesday (today) commenced its warning strike, shutting down economic activities across the country.

There had been reports of banks, courtrooms, as well as civil servants observing the warning strike.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero had vowed to embark on a two-day warning strike in protest against the Federal Government’s failure to address the challenges caused by the removal of fuel subsidies.

The leadership of the NLC in a chat with Vanguard when asked if the strike will affect court ruling, vowed to continue the strike.

The leadership noted that it will serve as a warning to the Federal government to as a matter of urgent address the challenges caused by the removal of fuel subsidies.