Tinubu To Speak At African Climate Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to speak today, September 5, at 11 a.m. at the third plenary session of the African Climate Summit.

However, it is unclear who will represent the president at the summit themed “Charting a Vision: Investment Opportunities for Green Growth.”

Naija News reports that President Tinubu on Tuesday morning departed Abuja to attend the G-20 Summit in India.

At the G20 Summit, the Nigerian leader is expected to share Nigeria’s perspective on the theme, “One Earth-One Family-One Future,” which speaks to the global unity required to address the challenges facing humanity and the planet.

Accompanying President Tinubu on the trip are the following members of his cabinet: Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy; and Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

But today’s session at the African Climate Summit will begin with the presidential opening, which dozens of African Heads of State and Governments will grace.

Tinubu is expected to speak alongside Kenya’s President, William Ruto; Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed; Senegal’s President, Macky Sall; and a youth representative from Togo, Bawoupati Batassa.

The session will be moderated by the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General and the Chief Executive Officer Sustainable Energy for All, Damilola Ogunbiyi.

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday witnessed a bevy of activities, among which was the ministerial opening that had in attendance several ministers and delegates from across the globe

The event was the inaugural African Climate Change Summit hosted and chaired by Ruto.

To ensure that Nigeria positions itself in the carbon market, the global advisor, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, and former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, stated that there must be an end to pollution and gas flaring.

Osinbajo, who served as the moderator for the session on carbon markets at the summit yesterday, stated that Nigeria must quickly end gas flaring and effectively begin the transition to renewable energy.

He further stated that Nigeria had begun the decommissioning of diesel-powered generators in large open markets.