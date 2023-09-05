Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 5th September 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 4th September below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N915 and sell at N920 on Tuesday, 4th September 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Federal Government has said that the electricity meter upgrade process to be implemented by power distribution companies will not affect the credit unit balance in the meters.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja by the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

Naija News recalls that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission advised prepaid meter users to upgrade their meters before November next year to avoid losing the meters.

Sharing more information on the meter update on Sunday, the agency promised that they would ensure that all electricity meters and instruments deployed in the sector were of the right standard.

Speaking via a statement, the Managing Director, NEMSA, Aliyu Tahir said, “Let me assure all electricity customers that they have nothing to fear as the meter upgrade process will not affect the credit unit balance on their meters. The credit balance will remain intact after the upgrade.

“They are also to note that meter upgrade is a one-time process. Subsequent energy token purchases will continue as usual after the upgrade has been completed.”