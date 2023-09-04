FG Shares Fresh Information On Electricity Meters Upgrade

The Federal Government has said that the electricity meter upgrade process to be implemented by power distribution companies will not affect the credit unit balance in the meters.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja by the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

Naija News recalls that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission advised prepaid meter users to upgrade their meters before November next year to avoid losing the meters.

Sharing more information on the meter update on Sunday, the agency promised that they would ensure that all electricity meters and instruments deployed in the sector were of the right standard.

Speaking via a statement, the Managing Director, NEMSA, Aliyu Tahir said, “Let me assure all electricity customers that they have nothing to fear as the meter upgrade process will not affect the credit unit balance on their meters. The credit balance will remain intact after the upgrade.

“They are also to note that meter upgrade is a one-time process. Subsequent energy token purchases will continue as usual after the upgrade has been completed.”

Tahir disclosed this while reacting to the issue of Standard Transfer Specification for the upgrade of prepaid meters by means of Token Identifier rollover, which is set for commencement by the power distributors in Nigeria.