NLC, TUC Meet Police IG Over Two-day Warning Strike

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday night met with the acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, behind closed-doors.

Although details of the meeting have not been disclosed, it was gathered that the meeting was in connection with the two-day warning strike earlier declared by the workers’ unions, which starts today.

When contacted, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, told The PUNCH, “Yes, the meeting happened, and we’re going to release a statement to that effect soon.”

Recall that the NLC has shunned a last-minute reconciliatory meeting convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, with the purpose of averting the two-day warning strike already declared by the labour centre.

Last Friday, the NLC, in a communique released, which was jointly signed by its national president, Joe Ajaero, and Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, said it decided to embark on a two-day warning strike following what was described as the failure of the Tinubu-led Federal Government to dialogue and engage stakeholders within the organized labour on efforts to cushion the effects of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol on the “poor masses.”