Labour Vs Governors: NECA Urges FG To Hasten Minimum Wage Discussions

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has implored the federal government to encourage the tripartite committee on the national minimum wage to conclude its proceedings.

According to NECA, the prolonged delay is leading to agitation and a lack of trust among stakeholders.

In an official statement, the president of NECA, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, voiced dismay over the tripartite committee’s delay in reconvening.

He stated that the delay had caused friction between organized labor and certain state governors, pointing out that the last meeting of the tripartite committee was a month ago.

Oyerinde said, “It is instructive to note that the tripartite committee that was constituted to negotiate the national minimum wage is yet to finalise its assignment, so waging a war or negotiating on the pages of newspapers could be counterproductive for all stakeholders.

“This seeming war of attrition on an issue that is programmed to be respectfully negotiated and consensus reached is not only unnecessary, but also disrespectful to the entire technical committee.”

Oyerinde pointed out that the proposed N615,000 minimum wage by the National Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) had not persuaded the state governors, leading to agitation.

However, he urged both parties to remain calm and await the final decision from the tripartite committee, which will consider all factors discussed in previous meetings.

He also advised that any increase must consider the parameters outlined in the ILO Minimum Wage Fixing Convention 131 of 1970, which includes the needs of workers and their families, as well as economic factors.