It Is Embarrassing That DSS Has Become Propaganda Arm Of FG – NANS Vows To Protest

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has tackled the Department of State Services (DSS) over the statement that some politicians were mobilising student leaders for violent protest against the Federal Government.

Naija News reports that the Student Solidarity Group Against Fee Hike had last week revealed it would protest against the fee hike at the University of Lagos on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Recall that the UNILAG management, in July 2023, increased fees from N19,000 to N190,250 for students studying medicine, while for courses that require laboratory and studio, the students were to pay N140,250, citing prevailing economic realities as the reason for the hike.

However, the DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Monday, said, “Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth, and disgruntled groups for the planned action.”

Reacting to the DSS statement, the National Public Relations Officer of NANS, Giwa Temitope, warned the security agency not to deter students from exercising their rights to protest, saying this is a universally recognized human right.

Giwa said the student body would be storming UNILAG for the protest, stressing it is embarrassing that the DSS has become the propaganda arm of the Federal Government.

NANS added the failure of the UNILAG management to honour the agreement reached at the meeting with student leaders on August 2 forced the student body to fix a date of action at the university, and the protest will hold till the management reverses the hike.

He said, “It is quite embarrassing that the DSS has derailed to become the propaganda arm of the Federal Government, thereby, raising false alarms and even interfering in affairs that do not in any way relate to their line of profession.

“As an association, we maintain that we are not satisfied with how the Nigerian society is being run, most especially, as regards arbitrary fee increment across our tertiary institutions, with the University of Lagos being a model.

“Students are therefore enjoined to come out en masse and join the protest for the immediate reversal of fee at the University of Lagos.”