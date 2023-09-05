DSS Seizes Bulletproof Vehicle, Grills Two Brothers Of Suspended EFCC Boss, Bawa

Two brothers of the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, have been reportedly grilled by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Naija News gathered that the two brothers include Yazid Bawa, who works at the EFCC, and Bashir Bawa, who works at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to Daily Nigerian, the secret police had invited both brothers of the suspended EFCC boss for interrogation. They had also seized a bulletproof car and the latest Mercedes-Benz allegedly found with them.

The platform revealed that while the Bawa brothers were reportedly detained on August 25 and later freed a few days later, on August 31, the SSS operatives also arrested Bawa’s personal assistants, Rufa’i Zaki and Daniela Jimoh.

It was learned that the secret police also invited the chief of staff to the embattled, suspended EFCC chairman, Hadiza Gamawa, alongside his legal adviser, U.U. Buhari for questioning too.

The suspects were reportedly detained on August 25 and released a few days later.

Recall that Bawa was suspended indefinitely from office by President Bola Tinubu on June 14 and subsequently arrested by the secret police.

The government had said his suspension allowed for a thorough investigation into his conduct while in office, following “weighty allegations” of abuse of office against him.

Bawa has since remained in custody of the DSS awaiting prosecution.