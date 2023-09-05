BBNaija All Stars: I Can Get Any Man I Want In The House – Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Mercy Eke has claimed that she can have any guy she wants in the house.

The Pepper dem season winner stated this while speaking with Sholzy and Whitemoney.

She argued that she can have a male housemate even if the person has a relationship in the house.

According to her, the worst that can happen is that his love interest in the house will shed tears.

She said, ”I still have options in this house

”I know the guys that like me in this house. If I wan enter, I for enter any relationship. I no just wan do that one.

”Anyone I want, I go collect am, the worse is that the girl will just dey cry. Any one I want to talk to right now, I can.”

Omashola Knocks Tolanibaj Over ‘Broke Men’ Statement

Meanwhile, Omashola has knocked Tolanibaj over her comment about men who dance in nightclubs.

Recall, Tolanibaj sparked reactions on social media earlier in the year after she wrote on X that she does not like the sight of men dancing in clubs. According to her, only broke men do such.

In April, she clarified that it was okay for men to dance in clubs, but they shouldn’t be the centre of attention.

Reacting to the statement during his dairy session on Thursday, Omashola said Tolanibaj’s statement made him laugh and unimpressed.

He said: “I had not met her but I saw a couple of her tweets on social media. There’s a tweet that I remember that actually got my attention out there before I came into the house. She was like ‘If a boy is in the club and he is dancing he is broke but if a guy is in the club and he’s standing in one place he has money. I just laugh say ‘who be ds one?’”

The 42-year-old also said he cannot cook for a lot of people.

“I can’t explain to them that I cannot cook for a lot of people, I don’t know how to do it. Not because I’m scared only that they’ll laugh at me that my cooking is not nice, but at the same time I can cook what I can eat.

“The other day Adekunle came here, he was like God bless those people wey dey cook for the whole house o. I felt bad because I was cooking for myself. This boy since I come this house I never see am cook for anybody pass Venita. Na pepper he dey cut since, pepper and onions,” he said.