Buhari Govt Is The Most Incompetent Administration In Nigeria’s History – Adoke

A former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke, has said the Muhammadu Buhari government is the most incompetent administration in the history of the country.

The chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) added that Buhari is the most incompetent president that the country has ever had.

In a recent interview with media personality, Adesuwa Giwa Osagie, the former minister claimed that he was a victim of corruption allegations by the immediate past government.

Adoke stated that corruption allegations against the Buhari government are emerging, ranging from the investigation of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, the Air Nigeria case, and the Paris Club saga, among others.

He wrote: “I have been a victim of corruption allegations by this immediate past government — the most incompetent government we have ever seen in this country, run by the most incompetent president that the country has ever had. If those are the people accusing us of corruption, then you better ask the question, “how?”

“The corruption allegations against this past government are emerging. Let’s wait for a while and we will see what will happen. Let’s see what will come out of Emefiele’s investigation, the Air Nigeria case, the Paris Club saga, and other things that will be investigated. After which, we will know those who are really corrupt, those who try to run this country dry, and those who made sacrifices for this country in terms of service.”