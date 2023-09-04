APC Youths Protest, Make Demand From Tinubu Over Wike’s Appointment

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, on Monday, held a protest in Port Harcourt, demanding an end to President Bola Tinubu‘s alleged marginalisation of the state chapter in his appointment.

Naija News learnt that the protest was held under the aegis of the Concerned Youths of Rivers APC at the premises of the party’s secretariat on Woji Road, New GRA.

During an interview with journalists, the protesters frowned at the appointment of two members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They urged President Tinubu to review the appointment of the former Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the appointment of a former Commissioner, Boma Iyaye, as the Executive Director, Finance and Administration in the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The youths said it is unfair for non-party members to be given such political appointments at the detriment of the APC in the state.

APC, Labour Party Protest Edo Council Polls

Meanwhile, aggrieved members of some opposition parties in Edo State have protested to express dissatisfaction over Saturday’s local government elections.

Naija News reported on Saturday that the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) experienced a setback during local government elections in the state.

It was gathered that voting could not commence as scheduled due to the late arrival of materials at several polling units.

Accounts from eyewitnesses revealed that voters were seen in queues as early as 8:00 a.m. on Saturday (today), ready to vote; however, voting didn’t commence in most units until noon.

Reacting to how the exercise went, the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) have called for a cancellation of the exercise.

This platform understands that supporters of the Labour Party chairmanship candidate of Oredo local government, Daniel-Ero Onaghise, had stormed the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state to request a nullification of the polls.