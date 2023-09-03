BBNaija ‘All-Stars’: Seyi Awolowo Evicted From Reality Show

Big Brother ‘All-Stars’ Housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has finally been evicted from the ongoing reality TV show.

Naija News reports that the controversial housemate, whose journey in the Biggie house was filled with ups and downs, had escaped four evictions, despite being among the housemates with low votes.

Many viewers also frowned at Seyi’s continuous stay in the reality TV show while accusing the organisers of deliberately keeping him.

However, during the Sunday live show, Seyi was evicted from the Biggie house by the host and media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

‘I Don’t Think When I’m Angry’

Meanwhile, Seyi Awolowo has apologized over a recent statement on training his son to ‘run trains’ on people’s daughters.

Naija News recalls that Seyi, during a conversation with Whitemoney, Pere and Cross after last week’s Saturday night party, claimed he had opened a miscellaneous account for his son to enable him to have s3x with people’s daughters.

The disgusting comment generated controversy on social media, and the Lagos State Government also condemned it.

However, Seyi, during his diary session on Tuesday, admitted that the statement was misogynistic, and he regrets it.

The reality TV star said he made the comments because he was angry, and he is aware of the darkness inside of him, which he is trying his best to tame.