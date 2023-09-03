BBNaija ‘All-Stars’: See How Viewers Voted Pere, Seyi, Ike

The Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ edition came with a surprising twist on Sunday night as some of the fake housemates, Lucy and Prince, got evicted from the reality TV show.

Naija News reports that Ike and his colleague, Seyi Awolowo, also got evicted from the show.

While Seyi’s eviction is not surprising, considering he has been among the least-voted housemates for four weeks, many viewers didn’t expect the exit of Ike.

The show organisers have released how viewers voted for their favourite housemates nominated for eviction last week.

The chart shows Seyi scored the lowest votes, followed by Ike and Pere.

See the chart below:

There Will Be More Single Mothers In Nigeria Next Year

Meanwhile, Political analyst, Reno Omokri has said that there will be more single mothers in Nigeria next year because of the BBNaija show.

Omokri stated this while reacting to one of the BBNaija All Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo’s statement, saying that he would teach his sons to carry out illicit sexual affairs on women.

Sharing a picture of Seyi’s grandfather, Obafemi Awolowo, Omokri lamented that the moral fabric of the society is being destroyed by young men who believe that boys and men should be raised to satisfy their lusts for women.

Omokri argued that unwanted babies are constantly being abandoned due to the illicit affair of their parents.

He noted that there would be more unmarried mothers in society because of the morals pushed by the programme.