Kogi Resident Doctors To Embark On Indefinite Strike 

Resident doctors under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in Kogi State Specialist Hospital (KSSH), Lokoja, have disclosed plans to commence an indefinite strike following the end of its 21-day ultimatum.

The doctors, as gathered by Naija News, have started mobilisation of its members towards the planned strike.

Recall that the doctors had, on August 9, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Kogi State Government to meet its demands or be ready for an indefinite strike action. The ultimatum came after suspending its two-day industrial action directed by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

This platform, however, understands that today is the end of the 21-day ultimatum given to the Yahaya Bello-led Kogi State government.

In a statement 0n Saturday signed by the ARD KSSH’s President, Dr Ameh Friday, and Secretary General, Dr Peter Samuel, in Lokoja, the doctors said it would consider the statement as a reminder of its earlier communique to the government.

The statement reads: “The ARD KSSH, wishes to state that today, makes it 21 days since its last communique and one month since it suspended its industrial action as directed by the National Body – NARD – for the government to look into some of its pressing demands as listed below.

“Having examined the inertia that has greeted our requests, also keeping in view of our previous failure to join the national directive to suspend service delivery because of our commitment to the client and State Government, which unfortunately has never been appreciated.

“We would like to remind the government of our modest demands once more.

“Upward review of CONMESS 2014 to CONMESS 2023, and approval of Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023).

“Review of hazard allowance as released by the National Salary, Income and Wages Commission, 22nd December 2021, and implementation and cash backing of promotion as well as the statutory Annual Increments with payment of arrears of both annual increments and promotion.

“The association stressed that the statement would serve as a reminder of the association’s initial communique.

“The association emphasised that the morale and psychic of its members in the Kogi State Specialist Hospital is at an all-time low with respect to their concerns, unfortunately, the Hospital working environment, coupled with the unpalatable economic realities, has further worsened the already sour situation.

“The ARD will convoke a Congress meeting in seven days from now to have an appraisal of the progress made so far and take a decision on all its demands.”