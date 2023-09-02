CAMON 20 Doodle Device Up For Grabs In The Tecno Camon Doodle Challenge

Are you ready to take centre stage with your boundless creativity as a doodle artist? TECNO is giving you an opportunity to step into the spotlight and showcase your artistic talents like never before! If you’re the kind of person who wields a pen like a magic wand and can transform doodles into mesmerizing masterpieces, then listen up—this is your time to shine! Prepare to embark on an exhilarating artistic journey and stand a chance to not only win the amazing CAMON 20 Doodle Edition but also have your genius celebrated on the grand stage as a true champion of the arts.

How to Win into the Doodle Extravaganza:

Step 1: Let your creative genius flow by joining the CAMON 20 DOODLE Challenge. You are to craft a captivating doodle masterpiece using the word “CAMON.” Once your creation is complete, share it on your social media page with the hashtag #TECNOCAMON20Doodle. Whether you prefer Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok, the world is yours to conquer!

Step 2: Get your friends, family, and followers to join in the excitement. Your entry’s fate will be decided by the crowd’s thunderous applause—in the form of likes and comments! The most imaginative, heart-stealing entry that garners the highest engagement will triumph as the weekly winner. Hold onto your stylus, because this contest is set to dazzle for three thrilling weeks [ 29th August- 19th September, 2023 ]

There will not be only one, not two, but three remarkable CAMON 20 Doodle Edition devices for the winners. This is a device that’s not just a smartphone but the epicenter where innovation, aesthetics, and artistic flair converge. From capturing life’s fleeting moments with stunning clarity to lighting up your nights with its enchanting glow, this device is more than just a gadget; it’s a testament to the harmony of creativity and technology.

Don’t miss this golden opportunity to showcase your Doodle magic, win great prizes, and step into the spotlight! The creative adventure awaits, and TECNO is your co-pilot on this exhilarating journey. Are you ready to doodle your way to victory? Let the artistic battle begin!

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to stay updated on this thrilling contest. You and your art could be the next to shine!