TECNO Bags Award For Leading Technology Brand Of The Decade

TECNO, the mobile brand making waves with its cutting-edge technology, shone brightly at the 9th edition of NiTA held recently at the luxurious Virginrose Resorts. It was a night to remember as TECNO bagged not one but two prestigious awards – the Leading Technology Brand of the Decade and the Most Outstanding Mobile Phone Device of the Year for the PHANTOM V FOLD. The Nigerian Technology Awards (NiTA) is known for recognising innovative and groundbreaking achievements in the tech industry, and this year was no exception.

This latest accolade serves as the crowning jewel for TECNO, marking a triumphant journey throughout the year. Despite the challenges posed by an ever-evolving tech landscape, TECNO has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to innovation, user satisfaction, and technological excellence.

The Leading Technology Brand of the Decade award is a testament to TECNO’s sustained impact and influence in shaping Nigeria’s technological landscape. TECNO’s strategic vision, coupled with cutting-edge advancements, has set the brand apart and established it as a driving force in the industry.

The Most Outstanding Mobile Phone Device of the Year award for the PHANTOM V FOLD reflects TECNO’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobile technology. The PHANTOM V FOLD, with its revolutionary design and groundbreaking features, has captured the hearts of tech enthusiasts and users alike, symbolising TECNO’s dedication to delivering exceptional mobile experiences.

Throughout 2023, TECNO has been on a winning streak, securing multiple awards from the MWC, Muse Awards, and the prestigious Marketing Edge awards, a testament to the brand’s relentless pursuit of excellence. TECNO has consistently raised the bar, setting new standards in the tech community with cutting-edge smartphones and innovative technologies. These victories underscore its position as an industry leader as the year draws to a close.

Milen Oyinlola, PR and Media Manager at TECNO expressed her delight at the award ceremony, stating, “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire TECNO team. Winning these awards is not just an acknowledgment of our past achievements but a reaffirmation of our commitment to acknowledgment the best for our users and customers.”

She added, “At TECNO, we believe in pushing boundaries and redefining possibilities. These awards motivate us to continue innovating and striving for excellence. We are grateful for the trust and support of our users, and we promise to keep delivering cutting-edge technology that enhances lives.”

As we bid farewell to 2023, there’s no doubt that TECNO has made an unforgettable mark on the Nigerian technology scene. With its unwavering focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, TECNO has set itself up for an even more exciting and promising future. This brand has consistently delivered the best, proving time and time again that nothing can stop it from achieving greatness. TECNO is more than just a name. It’s a symbol of victory and excellence and a promise to lead the way in shaping the future of technology.