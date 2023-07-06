Tinubu’s Aide, Alake Speaks On When President Would Announce Ministrial Nominees

Presidential adviser on special duties, communications, and strategy, Dele Alake, on Thursday, dismissed rumours about a list of ministerial nominees, describing such reports as “mere fabrications.”

There had been speculations that the President would forward the list of nominees to the Senate this week.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Alake stated that President Bola Tinubu will disclose the list of ministerial nominees when he deems it appropriate.

Alake said, “About the ministerial list, the simple truth is that you know, this is an executive presidency, we’re not running a parliamentary system.

“So the president, the bucks stops on his table, and he decides when it is fit and proper for him to make his cabinet list public.

“So, we are not unaware of all the speculations, and innuendos and rumours, all kinds of things in the media. Now, as a media man, I chuckled to myself that people just want to sell, so they just fabricate.

“I can tell you all of those things you’ve been reading in the media are mere fabrications. There is no iota of truth in all of those things.

“When the president is good and ready, you will be the first to know about his intentions.”