Photos: Reactions As BBNaija’s Maria Hides Face Of Baby Daddy In New Pregnancy Shoot

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, has sparked reactions online after hiding the face of her baby daddy in new pregnancy photos.

Naija News recalls that Maria, a few weeks ago, announced she is pregnant with her first child, saying her heart is filled with so much happiness and can’t wait to meet her child.

The news came as a surprise to fans and many netizens stormed her Instagram page with congratulatory messages.

However, the reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, to share adorable maternity photos with her partner believed to be Kelvin.

Reacting to the post, some fans berated Maria for hiding the photo of her lover while others gushed over them.

ofcicial_mercyeke wrote: “Omg this is beautiful . Timeline cleanse”

truthicon1 wrote: “This is the cutest thing I’ve seen today my ship and our baby is looking so angelic”

folakedasilva wrote: “Awwwwww Maria looking so cute the last slide choke o wish you safe delivery in Jesus name”

badgirlspecial wrote: “Never seen a maternity shoot with the papa hiding his face it’s ok if he doesn’t wna be in the shoot rather than this I’m just kuurious”

aisha wrote: “You look beautiful maria ♥️,see as the werey man hide face”

celebritynurse wrote: “Why Kelvin Dey hide face …. Congrats jareh, we know say na you”

farydarh wrote: “But why una dey always hide face.. You thief am?”

moyotheswaty wrote: “Why she con hide him face 🤷🏾‍♀️ Abi isn’t she proud of her baby daddy”