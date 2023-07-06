Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 6th July, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 6th July 2023.

The PUNCH: State governments have directed residents living around flood plains and erosion spots to vacate these danger zones before it is too late. The advisory is coming against the backdrop of the heavy rainfall predicted for July in some states even as the Federal Government also sounded a warning to the citizens living near natural waterways, flood plains, and erosion spots.

The Guardian: Nigerians may have begun to feel the inflationary impact of floating of the Naira as well as subsidy removal as prices of essential drugs and cost of care in the health sector have spiked lately, much to the discomfort of care seekers and practitioners.

ThisDay: For the first time in a long while, especially, since Nigeria’s return to civil rule, the main opposition party, in this case, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), failed to assert any form of control or influence in the choice of the minority leadership in both chambers of the National Assembly, when the federal legislature chose its principal officers recently.

The Nation: There is no respite yet for electricity consumers with Distribution Companies (DisCos) still pushing ahead with their bid for Federal Government’s approval to raise the tariffs. Last week, the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) halted the 40 per cent tariff hike planned by the DisCos following an outcry by Nigerians, who are reeling under the effect of petrol subsidy withdrawal.

Daily Trust: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has resolved the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the principal officers of the ruling party at the National Assembly, Daily Trust reliably gathered last night.

