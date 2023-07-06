Nigeria News
President Tinubu Meets NPC Boss
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday met with chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra.
Naija News reports that the meeting was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Recall that the national population and housing census earlier scheduled for May 3 to 7, 2023 was postponed last April.
At a forum with members of the diplomatic corps on April 27 in Abuja, the NPC chief announced the Commission was yet to procure all the devices required for the census.
Of the 800,000 PADs, Kwarra announced that only 500,000 were ready. He said the NPC still expects donations from the organised private sector and other key stakeholders.
On April 5, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved two contracts worth N15.3bn for supplying and installing information and communication technology components and digital assistance devices ahead of the exercise.
The President is expected to approve a new date for the exercise.
The last nationwide census held in 2006.