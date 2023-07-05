Transfer Updates: Silva, Onana, Alcantara, Rice, Martinez, And Others

Manchester City will accept a summer transfer offer of between £45 million and £50 million for 28-year-old Portuguese winger Bernardo Silva, according to Football Insider.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is 27 years old, turned down Saudi Arabia’s interest in favor of joining Manchester United right away, 90min claimed.

Newcastle United are interested in signing 22-year-old English defender Marc Guehi in this summer transfer window, but Crystal Palace are asking for roughly £60 million, Football Insider claimed.

Thiago Alcantara is attracting interest from foreign clubs, particularly those in Saudi Arabia, although Liverpool have not yet received an official transfer bid for the 32-year-old Spanish midfielder, Times claimed.

Declan Rice, 24, of England, and Arsenal are most likely to reach an agreement on a £105 million contract. The guaranteed share of the transfer price will probably be paid to West Ham in three installments, the Guardian reported.

Arsenal have started talking to RB Leipzig about German midfielder Benjamin Henrichs, 26, who is from Germany, to replace Granit Xhaka, 30, who is set to leave the club in this summer transfer window, Sky Germany and Metro claimed.

Jeremie Frimpong, a 22-year-old right-back for Leverkusen, will continue to be sought after by the Gunners, according to Daily Record.

Numerous clubs have expressed interest in Oscar Gloukh, a 19-year-old Israel midfielder currently playing for Red Bull Salzburg. Some of these teams are Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Arsenal, the Guardian claimed.

Manchester United might be interested in the 25-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez of Brighton, according to Mail.

The Turkish attacking midfielder Arda Guler, who is now playing for Fenerbahce, attracted interest from both Barcelona and Real Madrid. But in the fight for his services, Barca have already beaten Real Madrid, according to “Sport”.

Guler has accepted offers from Sevilla and Arsenal, but he wants to sign with Real Madrid, AS claimed.

Real have requested a price from Inter Milan to acquire 25-year-old Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, according to “Sport”.