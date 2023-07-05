Senate To Constitute Special, Standing Committees Before End Of July – Bamidele

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senate leadership would constitute the six Special and Standing Committees of the 10th Senate before the end of July 2023.

Naija News reports that the new Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, stated this on Tuesday during an interview with reporters in Abuja.

Bamidele stated that the next step for the Senate was to receive correspondence from the executive with the confirmation hearing of the service chiefs, presidential appointees, and ministerial list.

He added that the special and standing committees would be properly constituted so that every senator can get busy based on their professional background and can properly fit into the sector where they can add value.

He said, “For us, the next task is to ensure we hit the ground running so that from tomorrow we are able to take steps that will show that we have a clear understanding of what is to be done, the first task ahead of us is to constitute special committees of the 10th Senate. Our rules make provision for six special committees.

“Before the end of July, we will have all the committees special and standing committees properly constituted so that every senator can get busy based on their professional background and can properly fit into the sector where they can add value.

“We are ready to receive correspondence from the executive through a committee of the whole of the house commence with the confirmation hearing of the service chiefs and some other appointees who the President had named.

“By the grace of God, we will be able to make a difference that will be positive, that will be worth the effort of all of you that worked with us in ensuring that the two presiding officers emerged in a manner that was not rancorous.“