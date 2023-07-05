JAMB: Reno Omokri Applauds Peter Obi For Turning Around Fortunes In Anambra Schools

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has applauded the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the last election, Peter Obi, for the significant investment made in Anambra State schools, during his tenure as governor.

Naija News reports that Reno while reacting to the consistency of Deeper Life Schools in producing the highest scorers in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination Exams, said the Federal Ministry of Education should understudy how the feat is being achieved.

According to him, the Ministry of Education should also create policies around their discoveries from the school to enable other schools to implement them nationwide.

Reno Omokri added that Peter Obi may not have built schools in Anambra State, still, the investment he made in education is still yielding fruits.

He wrote: “Deeper Life School must be commended for producing not just the highest scorer in the 2023 UTME Exam but the subsequent highest scorers down the list. It would not be a bad idea for the Federal Ministry of Education to send observers there to find out how they are able to achieve this feat. And then create policies around their discoveries so that other schools can implement them nationwide.

“But if you look at the scores, English appears to be the Achilles heel of these brilliant students. I am not sure that it is just and proper to include English in the UTME. As long as a student has a credit in English for his GCE and WAEC or NECO, that should suffice.

“Finally, I must commend Peter Obi. Mr Obi may not have built new schools. Still, he made significant investments in education during his time as Governor, which turned around the fortunes of schools in Anambra state, and years later is still yielding fruit in the form of these young Nigerians and others from Anambra, who are pride to Nigeria and Anambra”