Five Popular Nigerian Celebrities You Probably Didn’t Know About Their Child

Having a child outside wedlock often makes people raise an eyebrow, and most especially, it is considered not ideal.

However, some celebrities have been caught in the web of being a single mother through a divorce, breakup of a relationship or freewill of having a child without getting married.

In this article, Naija News highlights five top Nigerian celebrities you probably didn’t know about their child and hardly post their photos on social media, despite being supermoms.

1. Kate Henshaw: A few weeks ago, the talented actress took fans and some colleagues by surprise after sharing adorable photos with her only daughter.

In 2000, the fitness enthusiast got married to her long-time boyfriend, Roderick Nuttal, and they had a daughter, Gabrielle Nutall. After a few years, their marriage fell apart, and they went their separate ways.

2. Waje: Nigerian singer, Aituaje Iruobe, known professionally as Waje, is also a proud mum to her daughter, Emerald Iruobe.

The sensational female singer gave birth to her child at age 17 before joining the music industry.

3. Genevieve Nnaji: Veteran Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji gave birth to her daughter, Chimebuka Nnaji, at the age of 17 while she was still in secondary school.

The movie star single-handedly raised her daughter before she got married to her U.S.-based husband, Prince Osi Chigozie Ikediwa.

4. Omawunmi Megbele: The talented female singer also welcomed a child outside wedlock after the release of her first album in 2011.

Thankfully, Omawunmi later married her baby daddy, and it has been a blissful union since then.

5. Biodun Okeowo: Yoruba actress, Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omobutty, has never publicly admitted to being married at any point, but she is a mother to two children.

Unlike her colleagues, the curvy actress rarely flaunts her children online except on their birthdays.