FG Reveals Why Workers Have Not Received June Salary

The Federal Government on Wednesday attributed the delay in June salary payments for some government employees to technical challenges.

The Director of Press at the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), Bawa Mokwa relayed this information on Wednesday.

Mokwa specified that the issues originated from the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS), a salary payment platform.

The OAGF is working tirelessly to resolve the problem.

He said, “As we speak, the directors and the consultant in charge of the platforms are in a crucial meeting, working round the clock to resolve the problem. Anytime from now, the salaries will start to drop.”

Meanwhile, government workers have expressed their frustration over the delay.

A civil servant named Uloma Offor who spoke with Daily Trust voiced her difficulties, stating, “I depend on this monthly salary to survive; I pay my debts and buy food items, but with the delay, all these are not possible.”

Another worker, Jones Tolu, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the impact of the delayed salary alongside the removal of the petrol subsidy.

“My children cannot go to school because I have outstanding payment to make and their examination comes up soon,” he said, urging the government to take swift action.