Elumelu, Amosun Storm Tribute Night For Late FCMB Founder (Photos)

Top Nigerian dignitaries on Tuesday attended the night of tributes organized in memory of the late founder of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Group, Subomi Balogun.

The event which was held at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos was graced by prominent attendees such as industrialist Rasaq Okoya and wife Shade, businessman Tony Elumelu and wife Awele, and former Ogun State governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Balogun will be buried on July 8.

He died at the age of 89 in London, United Kingdom on May 18.

On Wednesday, July 5, a service of songs will be held at 3:30 pm. At 5 pm same day, a wake will be held. Both events will hold at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Balogun was the ‘olori ebi’ and head of all the princes at the Arojojoye Ruling House in Ijebu Ode.

He held several revered traditional and cultural titles. They include Otunba Tunwase, the Olori Omo-Oba of Ijebu, Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians, Baba Oba of Ijebu-Ife, Asalu-Oba of Ijebu Mushin and many others.