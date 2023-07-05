‘Cocaine Found Inside White House After Hunter Biden’s Visit’

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating the discovery of a white powder, which tested positive for cocaine, at the White House.

The discovery occurred after a recent visit by President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

The discovery happened two days after Hunter Biden departed from the White House to accompany his father for a holiday weekend at Camp David.

According to agency spokesperson, Anthony Guglielmi, the substance was found during routine checks performed by the Secret Service’s Uniformed Division.

Audio footage posted on openmhz.com reveals a D.C. fire department hazardous materials squad member confirming the powder’s positive cocaine test.

Guglielmi revealed that the substance is currently being retested to affirm its identity and that an investigation into how it made its way into the White House is ongoing.

He also stated that the finding briefly led to an evacuation, but the D.C. fire department ultimately declared the substance non-hazardous.

While some online speculators point fingers at the president’s son, Hunter, who has a history of addiction, it’s important to note that the White House library, where the substance was found, is a part of the standard public tour, thus opening up multiple possibilities regarding the source.