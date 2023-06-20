President Biden’s Son, Hunter Plead Guilty To Federal Tax Charges, Illegal Gun Possession

The son of U.S. President, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden is set to plead guilty to two counts of willfully failing to pay federal income tax, as per a court filing from the U.S. Justice Department.

The plea agreement also includes one count of illegal gun possession while being a drug user, with allegations that Hunter possessed a Colt Cobra revolver in Delaware in 2018, despite being an “unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance”.

These charges against Hunter came from an investigation led by David Weiss, the U.S. attorney from President Biden’s home state of Delaware, who was appointed by ex-president Donald Trump.

In response, the White House expressed their support for Hunter, with a statement saying, “The president and first lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life.”

Hunter, 53, has frequently been the target of criticism from Trump and Republican allies, who accused him of improper business conduct in relation to Ukraine and China.

His tax matters and foreign business activities have been under investigation by a federal grand jury in Delaware since 2018.

Hunter’s role in a Ukrainian energy firm and his efforts to strike deals in China have prompted Republicans to question whether he capitalized on his father’s public office.

The plea deal may protect Hunter from jail time, but it could provide political fodder for Republicans targeting President Biden, who has declared his intention to run for re-election in 2024.

In 2020, as the FBI sought to interview him, Hunter publicly acknowledged the scrutiny, saying: “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers.”