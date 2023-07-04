Watch Moment Joyc Ijeoma Collapsed While Trying To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Massage

A video showing the moment Nigerian woman, Joyc Ijeoma collapsed during her quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest massage on different individuals has surfaced on social media.

It would be recalled that Ijeoma who started out the exercise in the Lekki area of Lagos State was attempting to set a Guinness World Record.

Ijeoma who revealed that she has done over 18 hours of massage in preparation for her record-breaking streak unfortunately could not continue the rigorous quest.

In the video circulating social media, Ijeoma is seen staggering before falling to the ground after over fifty hours of massaging different individuals non -stop.

Observers could be seen running to carry her from the stage where she had stood to set the groundbreaking record.

Unfortunately, there was no medical team on ground, but the observers who rallied around made manual efforts to revive her.

Watch the video below;

Ijeoma until she collapsed was looking to break Alastair Galpin’s record for the longest full-body massage in 25 hours and 4 minutes, which was held in South Kalimantan, Indonesia in November 2015.